February 8, 2022 - The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host two free electronics recycling events for County residents. The next events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations on Saturday, Feb. 12:
- Beaufort County Public Works, 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton
- Beaufort County Public Works, 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort
Residents are asked to stay in their car during the event. Staff will unload any electronics.
Any personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives and miscellaneous electronics (microwaves, cell phones, radios, fax machines, and typewriters) will be accepted.
If you have questions about Beaufort County recycling events, call the Solid Waste and Recycling Office at 843-255-2736 for more information or visit their website at www.beaufortcountysc.gov/recycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.