September 26, 2022 - Okatie resident Frank Miller has been appointed to serve on Beaufort County's Planning Commission. He replaces Frank Ducey and will fill the remaining term until February 2023.
Mr. Miller, originally from Pennsylvania, he relocated to Beaufort County after retiring in 2021. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a "highly experienced Environmental, Health & Safety Compliance Specialist. Direct experience in industrial/consulting applications, having previously worked as a senior environmental compliance advisor at three (3) Fortune 500 companies. Extensive experience in regulatory compliance issues in the CAAA, CWA, CERCLA, EPCRA, RCRA, DOT, OSHA, and TSCA for the pharmaceutical, engineering & construction, electric power generation, steel manufacturing, chemical, petrochemical, and plastics industries. Areas of expertise include: Environmental, Health & Safety compliance audits, regulatory compliance projects, and remedial investigations."
