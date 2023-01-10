January 10, 2022 - Beaufort County Council met Tuesday, Jan. 3, to swear in the 65th County Council. Master-in-Equity Marvin Dukes swore in the 11-member Council in the Council Chambers. Family members and friends looked on as the newly-elected members and recently re-elected council members placed a hand on the bible and took their oath to uphold the U.S. and S.C. Constitutions and make legislative decisions to the best of their abilities.
“I am excited for 2023. I welcome the new council members that were sworn in this week,” said Eric Greenway, Beaufort County Administrator. “I am fortunate to have served the former County Council and to work with the new County Council to help the residents of Beaufort County.”
Beaufort County Council is an elected body responsible for passing ordinances, setting County policies, and developing an annual budget for the administration of public services to citizens. The Chairman is elected to a two-year term by Council at the first meeting in January following a general election. The Vice Chairman is charged with carrying out the duties of the Chairman in their absence.
You can watch the full Oath of Office at
Once sworn in, Council voted for the Chairman and Vice-Chairman positions.
- Joe Passiment (District 5) was re-elected Chairman for a full two-year term.
- Larry McElynn (District 10) was elected to be Vice-Chairman
Passiment, McElynn, York Glover (District 3), Alice Howard (District 4), Gerald Dawson (District 1), Mark Lawson (District 9), and Logan Cunningham (District 7) are joined by the following newly elected members:
- David Bartholomew (District 2)
- A Charleston School of Law graduate, Council Member Bartholomew is an attorney with Schiller and Hamilton. His priorities are government overreach, managing controlled growth, and affordable housing. Council Member Bartholomew sits on Finance, Administration, and Economic Development and Public Facility and Safety committees.
- Tab Tabernik (District 6)
- A lifelong educator, Council Member Tabernik most recently served as Chair of the Beaufort County Library Board of Trustees. With an emphasis on public service, her priorities while serving on Council are transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility. Council Member Tabernik sits on Finance, Administration, and Economic Development and Public Facility and Safety committees.
- Paula Brown (District 8)
- Council Member Brown has said her concerns will be affordable housing, higher-paying jobs, and safe roads. She will also focus on affordable workforce housing--with current employee shortages all over the County, the high cost of living just adds to the issue. Council Member Brown is also concerned with better enforcement of traffic laws, more traffic cameras to help law enforcement, and increased fines and penalties. She sits on Community Services, Land Use, and Public Facility and Safety committees.
- Tom Reitz (District 11)
- A business development manager as a profession, Council Member Reitz states that his strengths are finding transparent communication and building consensus and relationships. Affordable workforce housing and higher-paying jobs are a priority, and he believes they will strengthen the County. Council Member Reitz sits on Community Services and Land Use and Public Facility and Safety committees.
Members of council then established the following committee assignments:
Community Services and Land Use (formerly Community Services and Natural Resources Committees) meets on the 2nd Monday of the Month
- Chair Alice Howard
- Vice Chair York Glover
- Member Paula Brown
- Member Tom Reitz
- Member Gerald Dawson
- Ex-Officio Joe Passiment
Finance, Administration, and Economic Development (formerly Finance and Executive Committees) 3rd Monday of the Month (Tuesday when it falls on a Federal Holidays)
- Chair Mark Lawson
- Vice Chair Tab Tabernik
- Member David Bartholomew
- Member Gerald Dawson
- Member York Glover
- Ex-Officio Joe Passiment
Public Facility and Safety (formerly Public Facilities and Community Service Committees) 4th Monday of the Month
- Chair Logan Cunningham
- Vice Chair David Bartholomew
- Member Tom Reitz
- Member Paula Brown
- Member Tab Tabernik
- Ex-Officio Joe Passiment
For more information, agendas and meeting schedules, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.