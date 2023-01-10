Beaufort County Council - 1

January 10, 2022 - Beaufort County Council met Tuesday, Jan. 3, to swear in the 65th County Council. Master-in-Equity Marvin Dukes swore in the 11-member Council in the Council Chambers. Family members and friends looked on as the newly-elected members and recently re-elected council members placed a hand on the bible and took their oath to uphold the U.S. and S.C. Constitutions and make legislative decisions to the best of their abilities.

“I am excited for 2023. I welcome the new council members that were sworn in this week,” said Eric Greenway, Beaufort County Administrator. “I am fortunate to have served the former County Council and to work with the new County Council to help the residents of Beaufort County.”

