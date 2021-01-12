January 12, 2021 - Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader that was named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year – recently donated a record $20 million to support charitable initiatives throughout the company’s corporate footprint in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
The Parker’s Community Fund, which will be administered by the Savannah Community Foundation, will support a range of charitable causes across the region. A new Community Impact Committee is being formed to make decisions about how to allocate the funds strategically in order to make the biggest impact.
“At Parker’s we have a profound commitment to giving back to the communities that have supported us over the years,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker, who was recently inducted into the Convenience Store Hall of Fame. “This initial gift of $20 million is the beginning of a fund that we intend to grow. The new Parker’s Community Fund will allow us to make an even bigger impact in the future, supporting important causes that matter most to our customers.”
Known for its longstanding commitment to charitable giving, Parker’s is one of the most generous companies in the convenience store industry and in the Southeast. In recent years, Parker’s endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga., and made a record $5 million donation to the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University, supporting the next generation of business leaders in Georgia.
In addition, the company’s acclaimed Fueling the Community charitable giving initiative gives back to every community where Parker’s does business. A percentage of the gas sold at all Parker’s locations on the first Wednesday of the month is donated to the Fueling the Community program.
“The Parker’s Community Fund stands apart as the largest single donation to the Savannah Community Foundation in our 65-year history,” said Savannah Community Foundation President Russ Simpson. “We’re incredibly honored that Parker’s selected the Savannah Community Foundation to manage this donor-advised fund. It will be exciting to see how this fund will support so many organizations in Georgia and South Carolina in the future.”
Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning, 68-store company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site. Parker’s was recently named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, which is the convenience store industry’s highest honor, and was voted one of America’s top 10 gas station brands by USA TODAY readers. The company also earned a 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, which is presented to the top 10% of restaurants across the United States.
Currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, Parker’s has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for five years and has been honored by Food and Wine as one of America’s Best Convenience Stores, by The Shelby Report as the Southeast Retailer of the Year and by Convenience Store News as the Foodservice Leader of the Year. The Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 210,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million to date.
Parker’s stands apart as one of America’s most respected convenience store brands and is known for having the cleanest stores in the industry. The company serves award-winning Southern-inspired food, offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program and gives back to every community where it does business through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily. Learn more at www.parkerskitchen.com.
