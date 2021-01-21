January 21, 2021 - The boat ramp at the Eddings Point Boat Landing will be closed temporarily for repairs. A notice will be sent once repairs are complete and the ramp reopens. The landing remains open to the public.
A complete list of Beaufort County boat landings can be found here.
For more information, contact Beaufort County Public Works Director Neil Desai at 843-255-2740.
