January 26, 2022 - Beaufort County Council adopted Redistricting Map 3A after unanimously passing the ordinance at third reading during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 24.
To see if your district changed go to https://www.beaufortcountysc.gov/topics/redistricting/index.html
Beaufort County's Board of Voter Registration and Elections will take necessary actions to inform voters of the changes and precinct locations.
The Redistricting process started with the release of the census date after South Carolina reviewed it. This occurred on Oct. 27 at USCB as the state presented the data during an open meeting. On Monday, Nov. 8, the County Council approved the timeline understating that the normal 9-month process was now four months to meet the State of South Carolina requirements.
From Nov. 24 through Dec. 13, the County held three public meetings and a redistricting website compete with informational videos, key documents, and an interactive map. The public could also submit comments through the website.
“The feedback was tremendous and helped the County staff to focus on neighborhoods street by street and make sure we get this right,” said Dan Morgan, Beaufort County Director of Mapping and Applications. “We feel we were able to preserve the one person, one vote yet improve the grouping of communities of interests with the help of the public.”
Major changes include reconfiguring the Hilton Head Island Historic Gullah Neighborhood. Currently, 12.5 of the 14 neighborhoods are included in District 10 and represented by an island resident. Chaplin and the other half of Spanish Well will be included in District 11 and represented by an island resident.
Other changes include:
- Buck Island/Simmonsville corridor in Bluffton that is home to many of the town’s oldest Gullah families is in District 9.
- Old Miller Road/Stony Creek community has been placed in District 9.
- Rugrack Rd and Morrall Dr is placed into District 1.
- Small portion of Baynard Rd is placed in District 5.
For more information, go to https://www.beaufortcountysc.gov/topics/redistricting/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.