January 6, 2021 - Re-elected and newly-elected members of Beaufort County Council were sworn in Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m., by the Honorable Marvin H. Dukes, III, Beaufort County Master-in-Equity.
New County Council Member Logan Cunningham (District 7) was sworn in.
Council Member Gerald Dawson (District 1), Council Member York Glover (District 3), Council Member Brian Flewelling (District 5) reaffirmed their oath.
Beaufort County Council Members re-elected Council Member Joe Passiment (District 6), as County Council chairman for a second two-year term. Council Member D. Paul Sommerville (District 2), was re-elected as vice-chairman.
For more information, visit beaufortcountysc.gov/council. Beaufort County Council meetings are broadcast live on The County Channel at www.beaufortcountysc.gov and on Comcast Channel 2, Hargray channels 9 and 113, and Spectrum Channel 1304.
