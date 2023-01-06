January 6, 2022 - Beaufort County will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, to discuss Bluffton's Alljoy Road sidewalk project, one of the 24 locations approved in the 2018 One Cent Sales Tax Referendum.
The proposed 6’ sidewalk project design will increase and enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety by providing a separate lane apart from the roadway running from Burnt Church Road to Thomas Lawton Drive.
The meeting will be held at the Bluffton Recreation Center gymnasium, 61B Ulmer Road (map), from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The meeting will be conducted as an informal, drop-in format. There will be displays that depict the proposed design, and representatives from Beaufort County Engineering, J. Bragg Consulting, and Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering will be available to discuss the proposed improvements, answer questions, and listen to feedback.
No formal presentation will be made.
The proposed design exhibits and other project information are available on virtual meeting webpage. Visit www.beaufortcountypenny.com/meetings to view the information and submit comments by January 25.
For questions or persons requiring additional assistance due to language barriers, contact the Engineering Department at 843-255-2700.
