January 6, 2022 - Beaufort County will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, to discuss Bluffton's Alljoy Road sidewalk project, one of the 24 locations approved in the 2018 One Cent Sales Tax Referendum.

The proposed 6’ sidewalk project design will increase and enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety by providing a separate lane apart from the roadway running from Burnt Church Road to Thomas Lawton Drive.

