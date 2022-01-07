January 7, 2022 - The Beaufort Film Society recently announced the Official Selections for the 2022 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 22-27, 2022 in Beaufort, S.C. The 2022 edition will feature 10 world premieres and an additional 42 films that will make their South Carolina debuts.
The society also announced that the festival will include an inaugural Rising Star Award with the recipient being South Carolina native Simeon Daise, who first appeared in Gullah, Gullah Island on Nickelodeon. Since then his credits include Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots; BET’s The Bobby Brown Story; BET’s American Soul, and CW’s All American. The prestigious Behind the Scenes Award recipient will be Casting Agent Tona B. Dahlquist from Charleston, SC. Tona has more than 50 television and film credits from her 30-plus years in the entertainment industry. Top titles include Forrest Gump, Iron Man 3, Halloween, Homeland, Righteous Gemstones, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
“We’re looking forward to showcasing this year’s amazingly creative roundup of films in a COVID-safe environment at BIFF,” said Ron Tucker, president of the Beaufort Film Society, which produces the festival.
The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization. For more information, including the full list of official selections, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.
