January 7, 2021 - As the coronavirus pandemic ensues, many Beaufort County students are not able to return to the classroom daily. With an ongoing lack of access to internet across the region, distance learning sites are critical in meeting the educational needs of students.
The Beaufort County Distance Learning Fund was created to support nonprofits in Beaufort County who are implementing and operating programs to assist with distance learning for students within the county. The fund will support nonprofit organizations who are currently offering distance learning services as well as those who would like to begin offering a distance learning component.
Organizations who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply:
- Must be a nonprofit, recognized as a 501(c)(3) entity or qualified house of worship.
- Must be operating services in Beaufort County serving Beaufort County students.
- Must be able to demonstrate (in writing) ability to provide services and outline of how the funds will be spent (new and existing programs are eligible to apply).
- Agree to provide a written report once funds are expensed or six months after receipt of grant — whichever comes first.
Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis, and funds are available first-come first served. Grant awards will not exceed 10% of an organizational budget or $25,000, whichever is less.
To learn more, visit coastalcommunityfoundation.org or call (843) 723-3635.
