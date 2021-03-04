March 4, 2021 - Jeff Dekruif has joined the Berkeley Hall team as Assistant General Manager and Chief Financial Officer.
A results-driven financial and operational leader, Jeff brings over 20 years of valuable experience in the golf resort and country club industries. His wide-ranging knowledge of data and benchmarking best practices are instrumental assets that greatly enhance and elevate the membership experience.
Most recently, Dekruif served as the Chief Financial Officer and Assistant General Manager for Blackhawk Country Club in Danville, CA. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Belfair Golf Club in Bluffton.
Visit BerkeleyHallClub.com for more information.
