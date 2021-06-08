June 8, 2021 - Dollenberg Properties of Carolina Realty Group recently announced the addition of a new team member, Jenny Wells. Wells is a licensed Realtor who was previously with Keller Williams. Her sales volume earned her the distinction at Keller Williams of “Top 10 Agents” in 2020.
Dollenberg Properties is managed by the team of Eric and Hillary Dollenberg. Lifelong residents and insiders of Hilton Head Island, the couple have sold hundreds of millions of dollars of real estate on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton.
“Jenny brings a passion for truly serving clients like Eric and I have always done,” says Hillary Dollenberg. “We experienced her integrity and level of discernment during real estate transactions over the last year. Jenny’s obvious care for her clients made her our first choice when expanding our team.”
Wells has her B.A. in Business Management from Hiram College and her M.B.A. in Leadership from Franklin Pierce University. She previously worked in property management for 14 years prior to relocating to Hilton Head Island, SC three years ago. Harsh winters and quality of life were the driving forces to establish a new home in the Lowcountry.
According to Wells, her career led her to Real Estate because she truly enjoys working as a partner with her clients. “There are multiple phases in a real estate relationship. Communication is key and cannot be overstated. It is my job to dig deep and show my clients the possibilities they may not have known existed. My clients come to quickly understand that I am "all in" and have their best interests at heart.”
For more information on Jenny Wells, Dollenberg Properties, or Carolina Realty Group, visit www.ericdollenberg.com or call Hillary Dollenberg at 843-290-3063.
