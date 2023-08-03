August 3, 2023 - Beaufort County Council held a special called meeting last week and named John Robinson Interim Administrator. His appointment takes effect immediately.
"This is a challenging time for citizens and for County staff," said Chairman Joe Passiment. "Appointing Mr. Robinson as Interim Administrator will be the steadying influence we need right now. Our County employees are professionals, proud of the good work they do in serving our citizens, and I know that under Mr. Robinson's leadership, we will move forward and continue to serve the people of Beaufort County."
"I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me as Interim Administrator," said Robinson. "I recognize the immense responsibility that lies ahead and will rely heavily on the exceptional talents and dedication of the amazing staff who make this organization truly extraordinary."
Other actions taken during the meeting included the following motions:
- Eric Greenway has been terminated with cause and will be removed immediately;
- The law firm that will be chosen to investigate the matters discussed at Monday's Finance, Administration and Economic Development meeting will also be asked to investigate the personnel matter discussed today.
