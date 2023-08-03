August 3, 2023 - Beaufort County Council held a special called meeting last week and named John Robinson Interim Administrator. His appointment takes effect immediately. 

"This is a challenging time for citizens and for County staff," said Chairman Joe Passiment. "Appointing Mr. Robinson as Interim Administrator will be the steadying influence we need right now. Our County employees are professionals, proud of the good work they do in serving our citizens, and I know that under Mr. Robinson's leadership, we will move forward and continue to serve the people of Beaufort County."  

