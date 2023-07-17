July 17, 2023 - Beaufort County and Open Space Institute (OSI) announced the purchase of a 527-acre property in Northern Beaufort County, increasing a network of conserved land that links the ACE Basin and Port Royal Sound watersheds.
This spring, OSI purchased a portion of the property and remains under contract for the remaining acreage. Beaufort County Council passed a resolution on July 10, 2023 to purchase the tract from OSI to establish the first passive park in the ACE Basin.
Cotton Hall boasts biologically diverse bottomland hardwoods, expansive flooded impoundments, mature upland forests, and also includes an historic homesite. The property includes a tree-canopied section of US Highway 17 for 2.5 miles and is in the Town of Yemassee.
Eric Greenway, Beaufort County Administrator, says “The acquisition of Cotton Hall is a strategic move by the County to expand future public access to the stunning natural beauty of the ACE Basin. With this purchase, we will be able to open up these parcels of land to everyone, allowing for easy and convenient exploration of this unique and cherished area without the need for a boat.”
Beaufort County leaders have long sought outdoor recreation opportunities in Northern Beaufort County, especially for fishing and water access. Cotton Hall, with a large saltwater pond, and open fields, will provide a plethora of passive recreation opportunities including fishing and hiking.
“Conservation is at its best when it works with and serves local communities,” states Nate Berry, OSI’s Chief Land Protection Officer. “OSI is delighted to partner with the County to provide much-needed access to nature and help add to a growing network of protected lands that span from the Savannah to the Edisto rivers.”
The South Carolina Conservation Bank (SCCB) awarded OSI a grant to purchase the property in March 2023. Beaufort County funds for purchase will come from Beaufort County Rural and Critical Land Preservation Program. OSI intends to transfer the property to Beaufort County in late 2023.
SCCB Executive Director Raleigh West says, “Cotton Hall adds to a corridor of protected land from the famed ACE Basin to Savannah River. This combination of public funding, public access and private conservation easements is a hallmark of South Carolina conservation.”
In addition to Beaufort County’s acquisition of the majority of Cotton Hall, the Open Land Trust holds a conservation easement on the adjacent 190-acre historic homesite, permanently limiting future development but keeping this portion of Cotton Hall in private hands.
The OSI-Beaufort County partnership augments the region’s growing conservation collaborative. Over the last two years, OSI and The Nature Conservancy have worked diligently to bridge the protected land gap between the ACE Basin and Savannah River by acquiring 12,000 acres known as the Slater/Buckfield assemblage. The Slater/Buckfield properties will ultimately be owned and managed by the SC Department of Natural Resources.
The Cotton Hall purchase builds on this impressive momentum and serve as a critical link between Slater/Buckfield to the south and other privately protected ACE Basin proprieties such as Tomotley, Sheldon Plantation, and Stoney Creek at Bindon to the north. Beaufort County’s Rural and Critical Land Preservation Program previously provided significant local funding for conservation of Stoney Creek at Bindon.
For more information, contact Sarah Brock, Beaufort County at 843-255-2180 or Michelle Sinkler, Open Space Institute at 843-412-8583.
