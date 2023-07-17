cotton-hall-drone_original.jpeg
Photo courtesy of Todd Crosby, Crosby Land Company.

July 17, 2023 - Beaufort County and Open Space Institute (OSI) announced the purchase of a 527-acre property in Northern Beaufort County, increasing a network of conserved land that links the ACE Basin and Port Royal Sound watersheds.  

This spring, OSI purchased a portion of the property and remains under contract for the remaining acreage.  Beaufort County Council passed a resolution on July 10, 2023 to purchase the tract from OSI to establish the first passive park in the ACE Basin. 

