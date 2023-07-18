yemassee sewer project.png

July 18, 2023 - The Town of Yemassee has been awarded $243,000 in funding for the Yemassee Sewer Project through Beaufort County's "Good Neighbor" program. These funds will enable the town to address critical infrastructure needs and improve the quality of life for residents.

“Thank you to Beaufort County Council and lead program manager Hank Amundson for awarding the funding for the Yemassee Sewer Project,” said Town Administrator Matt Garnes. “It reflects the county’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and creating a healthier and safer living environment for the residents of Yemassee.”

