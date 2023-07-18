July 18, 2023 - The Town of Yemassee has been awarded $243,000 in funding for the Yemassee Sewer Project through Beaufort County's "Good Neighbor" program. These funds will enable the town to address critical infrastructure needs and improve the quality of life for residents.
“Thank you to Beaufort County Council and lead program manager Hank Amundson for awarding the funding for the Yemassee Sewer Project,” said Town Administrator Matt Garnes. “It reflects the county’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and creating a healthier and safer living environment for the residents of Yemassee.”
The Yemassee Sewer Project will upgrade and expand the sewer infrastructure in the low-lying area along River Rd and Guess Drive. Five homes and one industrial customer rely on septic tanks or inadequate sewer services, posing health and safety concerns for the community.
Under this awarded funding, the Low Country Regional Water System will install an engineered low-pressure sewer system, including individual grinder pumps and a joint force main. The existing septic tanks and shallow sewer lines will be abandoned, ensuring compliance with state environmental standards.
“Low Country Regional Water System is a great partner to the Town and continues to improve its services,” said Garnes.
Additionally, the project will address the outdated sewer infrastructure serving Vetrostone, a local manufacturing facility that crosses through a wetland area and increases the risk of sanitary sewer overflows.
The project also involves the installation of Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) equipped with radio equipment to monitor the critical lift stations along Guess Drive remotely. This advanced monitoring capability will help prevent sanitary sewer overflows and decrease operational and maintenance costs.
