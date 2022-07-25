July 25, 2022 - The Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton will host a premier, cycling fundraising event on Nov. 6, 2022 in Bluffton to be called “Bike Bluffton.” Bike Bluffton is mirrored after the success of Pedal Hilton Head, a similar cycling event that draws over 600 riders of various abilities and raises over $100,000 for The Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head.
“We’re thrilled to offer Lowcountry riders the opportunity to experience Bluffton’s beauty,” said Bike Bluffton Committee Co-Chairman, Bruce Andrews. “Riders of various levels of experience will enjoy carefully planned, scenic routes while simultaneously giving back to the children of our community who need us the most.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton has served over 4,500 children ages 6-18 since opening its doors in 1998. Nearly 50% of the Club members are living in a single-parent household and 40% are living below the Federal poverty line. The Club has faced significant capacity challenges since COVID. With an annual operating budget of more than $1MM, existing fundraisers contribute to just 35% of the annual fund. This additional fundraiser, Bike Bluffton, is expected to be an annual event that will net nearly 10% of the annual operating budget by year five.
There are 4 ride routes designed to offer something for everyone. The 62-mile ride and 30-mile ride are for avid cyclists, many of which travel in groups from all over the country. The 10-mile ride is for fitness enthusiasts who may not have extensive biking experience but are looking for a challenge. The family-friendly 2-mile ride is designed for the Club members and their families, and community members who want to get out and support The Boys & Girls Club.
The rides will start at staged times, the earliest and longest will commence at 8 a.m. The start and finish will be at The Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton. Depending on which ride selected, riders may ride through Sun City and even Palmetto Bluff. After the riding event, participants and the families will enjoy food, music, and activities.
About forty percent of the 600+ registered riders of Pedal Hilton Head were from out of town (greater than 50 miles away). Bike Bluffton anticipates similar participation. The Boys & Girls Club has hired a local firm, Libby O Marketing, Inc., to draw participants who will also be tourists – an anticipated welcome bump in hospitality the first weekend of November. Partnerships with Bluffton hotels and restaurants are expected to draw crowds through promotional packages.
Registration is now open at www.bikebluffton.org. Registration fees start as low as $50 for a family fun ride with up to five family members, or ride for a specific Club member for $300.
