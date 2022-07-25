Boys and Girls Club Bluffton.jpg

July 25, 2022 - The Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton will host a premier, cycling fundraising event on Nov. 6, 2022 in Bluffton to be called “Bike Bluffton.”  Bike Bluffton is mirrored after the success of Pedal Hilton Head, a similar cycling event that draws over 600 riders of various abilities and raises over $100,000 for The Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head.   

“We’re thrilled to offer Lowcountry riders the opportunity to experience Bluffton’s beauty,” said Bike Bluffton Committee Co-Chairman, Bruce Andrews.  “Riders of various levels of experience will enjoy carefully planned, scenic routes while simultaneously giving back to the children of our community who need us the most.” 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.