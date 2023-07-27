smt-bridge-location-map_crop.png

July 27, 2023 - Beaufort County's Capital Projects Department recently began work on repairs to the pedestrian bridge on the Spanish Moss Trail on the Battery Creek near the Technical College of the Lowcountry.

Construction is expected to take four months. The timeline is an estimate dependent on weather and supplies. The work will be done by Titan Civil Construction from Tarpon Springs, Florida.

