July 27, 2023 - Beaufort County's Capital Projects Department recently began work on repairs to the pedestrian bridge on the Spanish Moss Trail on the Battery Creek near the Technical College of the Lowcountry.
Construction is expected to take four months. The timeline is an estimate dependent on weather and supplies. The work will be done by Titan Civil Construction from Tarpon Springs, Florida.
This bridge is located between the street crossings at Hermitage Road and Cottage Farm Drive (map).
The bridge may be closed to pedestrian traffic intermittently during this time. Citizens are encouraged to take caution when visiting the area and expect closures. Visit the Spanish Moss Trail website for closures.
A majority of the work will be to the substructure under the bridge. However, construction traffic and staging of materials may block and interfere with the use of the bridge at times. During the times the bridge is closed, for safety reasons, all trail users must go back the way they came.
For questions or more information, please contact Beaufort County Capital Improvements Projects at 843-255-2707.
