July 28, 2023 - Beaufort Executive Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck® enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider. Travelers will be able to enroll at 39 Airport Circle, Beaufort (map) from Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 4. Services will be available each day from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents. The enrollment process is quick, convenient and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand. The in-person enrollment requires that applicants provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.