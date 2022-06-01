June 1, 2022 - Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway is hosting a community meeting Thursday, June 2, at 6 p.m., to discuss the property purchase from Technical College of the Lowcountry (TCL). The meeting will be held in County Council Chambers, 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort.
“The meeting is to explain our intent to provide workforce housing options, explain the unique nature of buying property from public entities such as TCL and the State of South Carolina, and finally, to get feedback from the community,” said Greenway. “However, we do not have any solidified plans for the property. We are in the conceptual part of the process.”
The Technical College of the Lowcountry (TCL) owns five parcels consisting approximately of 2.1 acres. The County is purchasing the properties for the purpose of creating workforce housing and affordable housing. Purchase price is $1,215,000 plus closing costs for all five properties. Funding from the General Fund was approved on April 18, by Beaufort County Council.
The meeting will be televised live on The County Channel. It can be viewed here.
To watch all programming, find The County Channel on Comcast channel 2, Hargray channels 9 and 113, and Spectrum channel 1304. Viewers can also watch programming live and on-demand at The County Channel's website at
