June 14, 2023 - Beaufort County recently announced the launch of its revised Impact Fee Program, a critical step in ensuring sustainable growth and development within their vibrant community. This revised Impact Fee Program aims to address the evolving needs of our County by updating fees which are applied to new development in an effort to help pay for the costs which new developments place on infrastructure and public services.

As one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, Beaufort County recognizes the importance of proactively managing the demands placed on our infrastructure and services. The revised Impact Fee Program represents a collaborative effort among County officials, municipal officials, community stakeholders, and development professionals.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.