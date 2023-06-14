June 14, 2023 - Beaufort County recently announced the launch of its revised Impact Fee Program, a critical step in ensuring sustainable growth and development within their vibrant community. This revised Impact Fee Program aims to address the evolving needs of our County by updating fees which are applied to new development in an effort to help pay for the costs which new developments place on infrastructure and public services.
As one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, Beaufort County recognizes the importance of proactively managing the demands placed on our infrastructure and services. The revised Impact Fee Program represents a collaborative effort among County officials, municipal officials, community stakeholders, and development professionals.
Under the revised Impact Fee Program, developers will be required to pay impact fees based on the projected impact of their projects on infrastructure and public services. These funds will be dedicated to vital investments in areas such as transportation, parks, libraries, and utilities. By ensuring that new developments bear their fair share of the cost, we can protect the interests of existing taxpayers and sustain the high quality of life for which Beaufort County is renowned.
This program signifies our commitment to maintaining sustainable growth that aligns with the County's long-term vision. It will facilitate the necessary enhancements to our infrastructure, supporting the increasing needs of our residents, while protecting our cherished environment.
Learn more about Beaufort County's revised Impact Fee Program here.
