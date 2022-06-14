June 14, 2022 - The Berkeley Hall Charitable Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Bluffton Self Help. The recently approved grant is for acquisition of computer software to be used in Bluffton Self Help’s new Path Forward case management initiative.
The project was developed following a community needs assessment by BSH in partnership with the Riley Center for Livable Communities which indicated 6 out of 10 families in greater Bluffton are economically at risk.
“Bluffton Self Help leadership felt compelled to move from a crisis management focus to a more holistic approach,” said Jane Moyer, BHCF Grants Committee Chair. “Going forward, every community member who seeks help will be assigned a client advocate to help them address crisis needs such as groceries and/or help with rent and utilities, as well as long-term goals and opportunities.”
In addition to the new Path Forward grant to Bluffton Self Help, the Berkeley Hall Charitable Foundation approved 23 grants to 19 local non-profits, in grant funding for 2022 projects.
“We are thankful to the Berkeley Hall Charitable Foundation for their many, many years of commitment to our services, to our community, and to supporting our neighbors,” said Courtney Hampson, Bluffton Self Help Executive Director and CEO. “With this significant investment in our mission and in our services to help advance our Path Forward initiative, it is really the first step in helping us to case manage, and advocate, and help advance our neighbors.”
The Berkeley Hall Charitable Foundation mission is to “Make a difference in addressing the basic human needs of the greater Bluffton community, especially those most vulnerable,” said John Kourakos, BHCF Chair. “Thanks to the Berkeley Hall community’s generosity, the charitable foundation has raised over $2 million for Lowcountry charities since its inception in 2008.” Learn more at BerkeleyHallClub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.