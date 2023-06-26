June 26, 2023 - Beaufort County in collaboration with the City of Beaufort, Town of Port Royal, and Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., has announced the launch of the Visual Preference Survey (VPS) for the Ribaut Road Corridor design workshop. It will be held beginning Tuesday, June 27 through Thursday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, 916 Ribaut Road, Building 12.
This survey aims to gather valuable community feedback and involve residents in shaping the aesthetic appearance of the proposed solution for the Ribaut Road Corridor.
While the technical aspects of designing the corridor require expertise and input from professionals, we recognize that the visual appeal and ambiance of the corridor are crucial factors contributing to the project's success. The VPS provides an opportunity for the citizens to share their opinions, as they possess an intimate knowledge of the area and understand what is best for their community.
The VPS employs a variety of images showcasing different streetscape treatments, roadway designs, and bicycle/pedestrian infrastructure. By presenting visual examples of land use types aligned with Beaufort County's Comprehensive Plan and suitable for the Ribaut Road Corridor, we aim to elicit valuable input from the community. The insights gained from this survey will help us better understand community preferences and inform our design efforts accordingly.
The information collected through the VPS will serve as valuable context leading into the upcoming design workshop. Our dedicated staff and consultants will utilize the survey results to facilitate discussions and identify specific treatments that should be incorporated into the design plans. By involving the community from the outset, we can ensure that the Ribaut Road Corridor project truly reflects the desires and needs of the residents it serves.
We encourage all residents, business owners, and stakeholders in the Beaufort County community to participate in the Visual Preference Survey. Your input is invaluable in creating a vibrant and attractive Ribaut Road Corridor that enhances the overall quality of life in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.