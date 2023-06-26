Screen Shot 2023-06-25 at 3.51.20 PM.png

June 26, 2023 - Beaufort County in collaboration with the City of Beaufort, Town of Port Royal, and Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., has announced the launch of the Visual Preference Survey (VPS) for the Ribaut Road Corridor design workshop. It will be held beginning Tuesday, June 27 through Thursday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, 916 Ribaut Road, Building 12.

This survey aims to gather valuable community feedback and involve residents in shaping the aesthetic appearance of the proposed solution for the Ribaut Road Corridor.

