May 14, 2021 - Mikkelson Law Firm, LLC recently announced the addition of Justin Pierce to the team. Justin will serve as an attorney for the firm focusing on Real Estate Closings and will be a vital member of the organization.
Justin received his Juris Doctor from The University of Denver Sturm College of Law and his Bachelor of Science from Clarkson University. He is a member of the American Bar Association, South Carolina Bar Association, and Beaufort County Bar Association. He received training and certification as a Guardian ad Litem and has practiced Family Law. Pierce resides in Beaufort, SC.
“We’re thrilled to have Justin on board,” says Partner, Ryan Mikkelson. “Justin is a natural fit with our team and brings excellent legal skills to our practice, enabling us to better serve our clients and community in Bluffton.”
For more information on Pierce or Mikkelson Law Firm, visit www.blufftonlawfirm.com or call 843-757-9330
