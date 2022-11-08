November 8, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has added Laura McAlhaney as Realtor® to their South Carolina team. Some may know her as Realtor, some as the owner of City Loft Hotel and City Java & News and others as a teacher, but everyone who knows her, knows how much she cares for the community and puts an emphasis on the customer’s experience.
Laura has been a Realtor for the past 5 years in Beaufort and Charleston, South Carolina. A small business owner, she has owned City Loft Hotel and City Java & News in Beaufort for the past 15 years, in addition she’s served as a teacher of students with special needs for 15 years in the state of South Carolina. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and Master’s degree from College of Charleston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.