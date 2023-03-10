March 10, 2023 - The Beaufort County Library is continuing the long-standing tradition of hosting free tax preparation assistance to Beaufort County citizens provided by Lowcountry Area VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

In collaboration with the Beaufort County Human Services Alliance, United Way of the Lowcountry, Inc., the Lowcountry Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to persons generally earning $60,000 annually or less, differently-abled persons, persons 60 and older, and limited English-speaking persons. Further details about VITA services is available here.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.