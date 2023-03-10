March 10, 2023 - The Beaufort County Library is continuing the long-standing tradition of hosting free tax preparation assistance to Beaufort County citizens provided by Lowcountry Area VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).
In collaboration with the Beaufort County Human Services Alliance, United Way of the Lowcountry, Inc., the Lowcountry Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to persons generally earning $60,000 annually or less, differently-abled persons, persons 60 and older, and limited English-speaking persons. Further details about VITA services is available here.
VITA tax assistance will be available at the following library locations:
- Lobeco Library, 1862 Trask Parkway
- Saturdays (February 4 – April 15)
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- St. Helena Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road
- Wednesdays (February 1- April 12)
- 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Beaufort Library, 311 Scott Street
- Mondays & Thursdays (February 6- April 13)
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Closed: February 20
- Bluffton Library, 120 Palmetto Way
- Open February 6 – April 10
- Mondays | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saturdays | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (February 25, March 11, March 25, April 8 by appointment only, call 251-616-0551 or email blufftonvita@gmail.com)
- Closed: February 20
Volunteers with the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation program are providing tax preparation and e-filing service to local Beaufort County residents at the Bluffton and Hilton Head branch libraries.
- Bluffton Branch Library
Appointments are required and must be scheduled online. Appointment times will be scheduled on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. starting February 1.
For questions, contact 843-580-6321.
- Hilton Head Branch Library
Walk-ins are welcome every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., starting Tuesday, February 7 and will continue through Tuesday, April 11.
For questions, contact 843-564-8449.
For details regarding tax help at the library, please visit the Library’s Tax Help page.
For more information regarding BCL programs and events, please contact Theresa Furbish, Programs and Events Librarian, at 843-255-6442 or theresa.furbish@bcgov.net.
