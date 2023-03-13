March 13, 2023 - Get Connected SC, a statewide initiative dedicated to providing reliable high-speed internet access to all South Carolinians, has launched a short 5-minute survey to identify areas of need and understand the barriers to achieving this goal.
The survey is an essential part of Get Connected SC's mission to deliver equitable access to the internet across the state. By completing the survey, citizens can help the initiative understand the current state of internet access in their communities and identify areas where improvements are needed.
"Our goal is to ensure that every citizen in South Carolina has access to reliable high-speed internet, regardless of their zip code or economic status," said a spokesperson for Get Connected SC. "But to achieve this goal, we need to understand the barriers that prevent some communities from accessing the internet. The survey is a critical tool in this effort, and we urge everyone to take a few minutes to complete it."
The survey is available online at the following link: https://cx.ravencsi.com/m8BvN. It is quick, easy, and anonymous, and will help shape the future of internet access in South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.