March 13, 2023 - Get Connected SC, a statewide initiative dedicated to providing reliable high-speed internet access to all South Carolinians, has launched a short 5-minute survey to identify areas of need and understand the barriers to achieving this goal.

The survey is an essential part of Get Connected SC's mission to deliver equitable access to the internet across the state. By completing the survey, citizens can help the initiative understand the current state of internet access in their communities and identify areas where improvements are needed.

