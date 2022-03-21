March 21, 2022 - Sodexo recently announced a partnership with St. Helena Island, SC-based Gullah Farmers’ Cooperative to build a local market for Gullah-grown produce in the Beaufort County School District. The Cooperative has been providing access and resources to Black farmers in coastal South Carolina since its 2010 establishment. Sodexo worked closely with the Cooperative to pilot a fresh-cut greens program for the district, coordinating a logistics collaboration with its lead regional produce distributor Limehouse to scale the Cooperative’s distribution efforts.
“We’re excited about our new partnership with Gullah Farmers’ Cooperative. At Sodexo, through our Supply Chain Inclusion Program, we amplify small, diverse, local and sustainable sourcing from the communities where we operate,” says Larry Wilson, Sodexo district manager. “We seek out and cultivate relationships with local vendors to promote positive economic, social and environmental changes.”
To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com. To learn more about the Gullah Farmers' Cooperative, visit gullahfarmers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.