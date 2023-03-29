March 29, 2023 - Beaufort County will hold a public meeting Tuesday, April 4, for the Stuart Point Road Sidewalk project, one of the 24 locations included in the 2018 One Cent Sales Tax Referendum. The meeting will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whale Branch Middle School, 2009 Trask Parkway, Seabrook (map).
The County will present the proposed 8’ sidewalk project design for Stuart Point Road. The purpose of the project is to increase and enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety by providing a separate facility from the roadway from US 21 (Trask Parkway) to Sea Crest Lane/Delaney Circle.
The meeting will be conducted as an informal, drop-in format. There will be displays that depict the proposed design, and representatives from Beaufort County Engineering, J. Bragg Consulting, and Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering will be available to discuss the proposed improvements, answer questions, and listen to feedback. No formal presentation will be made.
The proposed design exhibits and other project information are available on the virtual meeting webpage from Monday, March 20 through Thursday, April 20. Visit www.beaufortcountypenny.com/meetings to view the information and submit comments by April 20.
For questions or persons requiring additional assistance due to language barriers, contact the Engineering Department at 843-255-2700.
