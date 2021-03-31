March 31, 2021 - The American Heart Association recently announced that MC Riley Elementary School received an athletic equipment donation from Southern Coast Heart Ball sponsor Enmarket.
“We are so grateful for sponsors like Enmarket who support children in our community to live more active, healthier lives,” says American Heart Association Director Ansley Howze. “Active kids have a better chance of a healthy adulthood. Kids who are active have better bone health, physical ﬁtness, brain function, attention and academic performance.”
The American Heart Association’s Move More initiative, which encourages physical activity for better physical and mental health, kicking off in April, is a great time to commit to building in more activity. Here are some ideas to move more throughout the day:
1. Schedule breaks. Avoid being sedentary for too long and set a reminder to move around for five minutes multiple times a day. Need inspiration? Follow along on the American Heart Association’s Instagram or Facebook accounts on April 7 to join in on live movement breaks in the morning, at lunch and in the afternoon.
2. Be creative. Find more ways to get up and off the couch by taking a walk around the house or doing a few push-ups between episodes of a TV show. If you have a pet, take breaks to play or take a walk outside. Active chores like vacuuming and tidying up clutter count, too.
3. Put the screens on hold. Dedicate time each day for the whole family to unplug and take an active break. Take a walk, play a game of hide-and-seek inside or put on your favorite music for a dance party.
For more information on supporting the American Heart Association’s mission, please contact Ansley Howze, Development Director, at ansley.howze@heart.org.
