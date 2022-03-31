March 31, 2022 - Savannah Surfaces Wholesale will be doing business under a new entity and name. Savannah Surfaces Wholesale has been a division of Savannah Surfaces for many years. As the wholesale division has grown, it has become necessary to operate under its own entity to enable the company to service its customers in the best and most efficient way.
They have announced that the name will change from Savannah Surfaces Wholesale to Savannah Stone Source, LLC. Ownership of the new company remains the same. William Rhangos and Jonathan Rhangos will continue as owners of both companies. The staff of employees will also remain the same, adding more employees to their staff as they continue to grow.
“Savannah Stone Source is excited to announce this expansion and new name,” said Jonathan Rhangos. “Our global mission to offer great products to the US and Caribbean markets from around the globe continues.”
Savannah Stone Source, LLC will continue to operate from their current location at 64 McDowell Circle, Hardeeville, SC.
