March 9, 2021 - The Beaufort County Veterans Affairs office has been in the Beaufort City Hall for the past four years and will be moving in March to the Department of Special Needs Building on 100 Clear Water Way. The physical move will occur the week of March 22, and the office will be closed to facilitate the move from March 19-26.
They will have minimum access to our phone lines during this time, and encourage clients to call the week of March 29.
They will be open for veterans to come to our office the week of March 29, 2021. The new location is just off of Castle Rock Road on Clear Water Way in the DSN building. Signage will be visible from the parking area. The office number will still be 843 255-6880 to contact for veteran counselor assistance.
