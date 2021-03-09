March 9, 2021 - The City of Beaufort is planning to make improvements to Southside Park located in the Mossy Oaks neighborhood and to do that, input from citizens is needed.
The public is invited to share their thoughts and ideas on what improvements they'd like to see.
The survey closes on March 28.
The responses will be part of a report compiled by the Southside Park Task Force and presented to Beaufort City Council.
Take the survey here.
For more information visit the City of Beaufort website.
