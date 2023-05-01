May 1, 2023 - Beaufort County has partnered with Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Program to promote "Reel In and Recycle"--encouraging all anglers and the public to recycle fishing line and educate the public on the dangers and nuisance improperly discarded fishing line can be to both wildlife and boaters.
Wildlife, whether it be based in water, land, or air, can be seriously injured or killed due to the improper disposal of monofilament fishing line. Thus, wildlife takes center stage in terms of why monofilament fishing line should be properly disposed of.
However, improper disposal can also be dangerous to humans by binding boat motors and entangling divers leading to increased ownership costs of watercraft, serious injury, or death.
Ultimately, recycling used monofilament fishing line makes sense for wildlife and people.
As a class, this project was developed from a shared love of the natural environment and a desire to protect the beauty and well-being of the environment. Fishing is a big part of the culture in the area and enhancing awareness of the harm that monofilament (aka fishing line) can cause if it is not disposed of properly became the focus of the class project.
Beaufort County Public Works assisted in the implementation of the project by installing the receptacles at various boat landings, and fishing piers. Beaufort County staff will monitor the receptacles, empty when needed and ship the filament to a third party to be recycled.
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce began its Leadership program in 1985. It was designed to cultivate leadership resources within the community by giving participants the opportunity to study and experience the Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Okatie and Daufuskie Island communities, including their history, government, economy, human services, and culture.
The class experience includes immersive educational “classroom” days that focus on various aspects of the community like education, healthcare, state and local government and also includes completing a project that meets a need in the community.
The Hilton Head Leadership program will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at the Cross Island Boat Landing, Helmsman Way, Hilton Head Island.
