May 2, 2023 - The Beaufort County Public Works Department Solid Waste and Recycling Section has organized a secure document shredding event for County residents on Saturday, May 6. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. (or truck containers are full) at the Public Works North site located at 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort [map].
Individuals will be limited to disposing of no more than two boxes.
- Bank statements, tax documents, medical records, credit card receipts, and any other documents that contain personal information will be accepted.
- Any types or colors of paper, file folders or envelopes are acceptable. Staples or paper clips do not need to be removed.
- Binders, hard devices, folders, and non-paper items will not be accepted.
- Materials can be brought in any container or bag and will be emptied into roll carts for immediate shredding.
- Residents will be limited to two boxes of material approximately 10"x12"x15".
Only residential quantities will be accepted. No materials from commercial businesses will be accepted. No electronics will be collected at this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.