May 2, 2023 - The Beaufort County Public Works Department Solid Waste and Recycling Section has organized a secure document shredding event for County residents on Saturday, May 6. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. (or truck containers are full) at the Public Works North site located at 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort [map].

Individuals will be limited to disposing of no more than two boxes.

