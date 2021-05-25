May 25, 2021 - All Beaufort County offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. They will reopen Tuesday, June 1.
All Convenience Centers in Beaufort County will be closed Monday, May 31, and will reopen Tuesday, June 1.
Operations at the Hilton Head Island Airport and Beaufort Executive Airport will remain available during the holiday.
Emergency services and law enforcement personnel will remain available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.