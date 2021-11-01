November 1, 2021 - Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, a leading boutique luxury real estate firm in Charleston, has announced its merger with Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty. Dunn’s three offices and veteran agents in Bluffton and Hilton Head, SC and Savannah, GA will now offer their brokerage services under the Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty name.
The two industry powerhouses’ recent sales offer an interesting glimpse into pandemic home-buying habits. In 2020, their combined total sales volume topped out at $573,418,598, and at the time of the merger, the brokerages’ closings total over $642,720,030 in total sales, putting the newly-merged company on pace to close over $720,000,000 in 2021. This partnership will provide clients seeking a home along the coast with a streamlined relocation process, unmatched regional expertise, and exclusive access to the Lowcountry’s luxury real estate market.
"This is a story of two successful independent broker-owners who became very well-acquainted and ultimately decided that, with their shared values and vision of serving both their clients and their communities, were stronger together," explained Principal and Broker-in-Charge, Dan Ravenel. "This merger enables our agents to further exceed our clients' needs. The depth and breadth of both Celia and our team’s local knowledge, paired with the global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand, provides a powerful combination."
Of the merger, Celia Dunn shares, “My husband Larry and I have spent the past 41 years building our business, and we are delighted by this partnership, as our values and approach to business are so similar to Daniel Ravenel’s. We knew it was the best way to steward our brokerage’s legacy. I look forward to assuming the role of Associate Broker within the company alongside Larry and continuing to serve our friends and clients.”
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty will now support more than 110 elite real estate associates across all locations, maintaining their boutique personalized service and high ethical and professional standards clients have come to expect. Key members of the leadership team from Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty have signed on as regional stakeholders to support the Savannah, Bluffton, and Hilton Head operations. With an expanded regional footprint, the firm will be able to better serve both seller and buyer clients – offering expanded market reach, white glove relocation services, and a unique opportunity to access exclusive private listings.
As Ravenel reflects on the brokerage’s growth, he shares, “Our entire team is inspired by Celia’s incredible success. We know there is a very bright future ahead. We are cut from the same cloth, and by strengthening that mutual fabric with the right strategy, support, and persistence, we will achieve great things for our clients. We look forward to contributing to our shared goals and elevating each member of the team to the next level.”
For more information, visit danielravenelsir.com or celiadunnsir.com.
