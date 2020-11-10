November 10, 2020 - Last week, the name change to Beaufort Executive Airport was made official in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Facility Directory and associated aviation publications. The name change arose from the need to adequately reflect the level of service provided at the airport while boosting the image of the airfield to attract additional business.
Airports Director, Jon Rembold said, “The airport is an important part of the Beaufort community. It is the aerial gateway to the many great destinations available to explore. We feel strongly the new name will help business and will highlight our focus on delivering an excellent experience for our local friends and for our visitors.”
The new name comes on the heels of a successful open house held in mid-August. That event featured a “Run the Runway” 5K Race, an aircraft static display, an aerial parade, and a very special visit from the Walterboro Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
“This is just the start of some very exciting improvements we have planned for the airport,” said Paul Dolin, Beaufort Executive Airport Supervisor. “Over the next couple of years, you can expect to see more improvements and some great events hosted at the airport. We’re your hometown airport! Come see us!”
