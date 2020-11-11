November 11, 2020 - Beaufort County’s Virtual Public Information Meeting is on-going through Nov. 20, 2020. This Public Meeting for sidewalks and multi-use pathways as approved in the 2018 One Cent Sales Tax Referendum is sharing the latest information on the program and providing citizens an opportunity to share their input on the pathways.
A video is available on the website for an update on the overall program. Of the 24 pathways locations, 14 have been prioritized and conceptual plans are also available for viewing.
Visit https://beaufortcountypenny.com/pathwaysvirtualmeeting to participate in the meeting and submit your comments on the pathways by November 20, 2020.
For questions or persons requiring additional assistance due to language barriers, contact the Capital Projects Department at 843-255-2700.
