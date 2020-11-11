November 11, 2020 - Peacock Subaru Hilton Head’s plan to pay it forward throughout October helped rescue dozens of Lowcountry pets in peril and helped dozens more find homes.
Nov. 11 - Peacock Subaru makes a special month-long pledge in support of Palmetto Animal League’s No-Kill Adoption Center
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Peacock Subaru supported Palmetto Animal League’s first-ever virtual adoption event on Thursday, Oct. 8, by helping to showcase PAL’s adoptable pets. This adorable event, which included fee-waived adoptions made possible through a generous grant from the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), led to the adoption of 34 pets in the span of just one week!
“We watched a lot of lovely animals go to great homes thanks, in large part, to our Partner in Rescue Peacock Subaru,” said PAL President Amy Campanini. “Their dedication to introducing PAL’s adoptable pets to the community via video, Facebook Live and their pet-friendly dealership resulted in a beautiful wave of adoptions.”
As another way to support the PAL Adoption Center, Peacock Subaru pledged to donate $100 to PAL for every pet adopted in October, leading to a generous donation of $3,100 and even more pets finding their forever home. As a private, non-profit rescue organization with no government funding, PAL relies on kindhearted businesses and individuals to fuel their compassionate, no-kill animal rescue programs.
“Improving animal welfare is something that we continue to support in the Lowcountry and Savannah,” said Peacock Automotive President & CEO Warner Peacock. “Organizations like PAL provide a crucial service in the community and we’re glad to contribute to their efforts.”
Peacock Subaru and Palmetto Animal League have partnered on many other life-saving adoption events over the years, including their Subiestock concert event each October from 2016 to 2019 and their once-in-a-lifetime Puppy Bowl debut in February of 2019.
“As a Palmetto Animal League Partner in Rescue, Peacock Subaru embraces our mission to build a community where every neglected animal has a second chance at life,” said Campanini. “We look forward to saving more lives together in the years to come.”
Folks can view PAL’s adoptable cats and dogs online at www.PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.
- MIA THOMPSON promoted to Market President for Renasant Bank in Effingham County
- RHONDA PULTE joins Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties
- LAURA LEE BOCADE named Business Development Representative and Market Leader for Corporate Environments' Savannah location
- TED WILL named Director of Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.