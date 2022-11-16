November 16, 2022 - Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has announced the election information for the Town of Hilton Head Mayoral Runoff.
The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 22, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. All Hilton Head precincts will be open. As long as new voters met the 30 day registration deadline prior to the general election, all town residents are eligible to vote.
Early voting will begin Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The early voting locations are:
- Hilton Head Government Center
539 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head
- Board of Voter Registration and Elections Main Office
15 John Galt Road, Beaufort
There will be no absentee voting as the deadline to request an absentee ballot was Friday, Nov. 11. For more information, contact Board of Voter Registration and Elections at 843-255-6900.
