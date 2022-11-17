The meeting will be Friday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., at Palmetto Electric, 1 Cooperative Way, Hardeeville.
This meeting will allow residents the opportunity to learn about the recently completed Capital Improvement Project. The project will improve water quality and reduce bacteria loads in the Okatie River.
The project’s construction was partially funded by a grant the County received from the United States Environmental Protection Agency and administered by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Nonpoint Source 319 Program.
For more information, call the Beaufort County Stormwater Department at 843-255-2805.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.