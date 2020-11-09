November 9, 2020 - The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department announced the re-opening of both service locations, effective Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 8 a.m.
The department has been open virtually, and can take any referrals now. For assistance and information, please call:
- Beaufort - 843-255-6000
- Bluffton/Hilton Head Island - 843-255-6020
Their mission is to reduce the negative impact of alcohol and drugs in Beaufort County by providing its citizens with trauma-informed prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery services. For more information, visit beaufortcountysc.gov/alcohol-and-drug/.
