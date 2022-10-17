October 17, 2022 - Beaufort County is accepting applications to fill nine volunteer positions to be on a committee to review grant applications from organizations implementing opiate abatement strategies.
Citizens should have subject matter expertise in substance abuse prevention and treatment, medical knowledge, or background in grant writing/process.
The committee will assist in deciding how to allocate $1 million in opiate abatement funds to organizations that better the community.
The funds are available to Beaufort County through the South Carolina Opioid Settlement Funds from the 2022 National Opioids Settlement and future settlements.
Reviewers should be comfortable reading a large volume of material in a defined period and be capable of providing in-depth individual analysis and/or participating in small group discussions about the applications with other reviewers, which leads to an aggregated application score and recommendation to the funder.
Potential peer reviewers should live in Beaufort County with knowledge and backgrounds in:
- Substance abuse prevention, with expertise or experience working with activities that discourage opioid and other substance use disorders and behaviors that increase the risk of opioid or substance use disorder.
- Substance abuse treatment, with expertise in evidence-based, effective substance use disorder treatment services, programs, and activities.
- First Responder, Medical, or related positions with knowledge and backgrounds working with opiate-related issues.
- A background in grant reviews, budgets, and/or performance outcome management or analysis.
After selection, an orientation of the application scoring sheet and grant portal access will occur. All candidates will be expected to fully disclose any conflicts of interest to create a fair grant application process.
