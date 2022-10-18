October 18, 2022 - Beaufort County Library System is planning to add a sixth library location: in the Town of Port Royal.
“I am very excited for the possibility of a library in the town,” said Council Member Alice Howard, representative of District 4. “It will be a great addition to our growing community.”
The Beaufort County Library Board approved exploring the concept of opening a new location at a vacant County-owned building at 1408 Paris Ave on Sept. 14.
The planned library will be the first for the Town of Port Royal.
Adding a library in Port Royal is a timely opportunity relating to both the strategic initiatives of the library and the quick decision timeframe, said Chuck Atkinson, Assistant County Administrator for Development and Recreation.
The County is currently developing the scopes of work for the minor repairs needed for the former Senior Services Office. Renovations for the vacant building are estimated to cost $250,000. The funding would come from library impact fees.
The plan for the new library will be brought to the Public Facilities Committee for funding approval in February or March 2023.
The goal will be to open the Port Royal library location by Summer 2023.
Beaufort County Library System currently operates libraries in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Lobeco and St. Helena Island.
The County is also still exploring ideas for new library locations in Burton and the Okatie/Bluffton area. To learn more about the Beaufort County Library System, visit www.beaufortcountylibrary.org.
