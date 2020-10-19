October 19, 2020 - Beginning Oct. 19, Beaufort County residents will be able to apply for a decal using the online form at www.beaufortcountysc.gov/SWRDecal. Applications will also be available at all County convenience centers for Beaufort County residents to fill out.
The decal system is being introduced to prevent out-of-county abuse of waste collection locations. Increased enforcement presence will be promoted to deter contractor use of County centers.
One decal will be issued per Beaufort County property owner. In addition to the physical copy, residents will receive a digital copy that will allow them to have it on their phone and for other members of their household if they are using a different vehicle.
Each household will be allowed 2 visits per week to a Convenience Center.
Decals will be required beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Property owners might also consider making arrangements for individual curbside collection from a permitted waste hauler of their choice and at their own expense. A list of these haulers can be found here.
County Convenience Centers will remain fully staffed and available to help residents with questions and concerns. Convenience Center staff will be checking decals confirming only Beaufort County residential property owners are using the Convenience Centers.
These changes come after months of evaluation, public comment, County Council input and feedback with the goal of keeping all Convenience Centers safe, environmentally compliant, and easily accessible, while saving County taxpayers money.
For questions, call the Beaufort County Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 843-255-2930.
