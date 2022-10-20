October 20, 2022 - The Burnt Church Distillery will celebrate the launch of their new ready-to-drink cocktail, Island Time, at the Island Time Party on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 4-7 p.m.
The Island Time Party will feature food, games, a steel drum band, yacht rock, an “island attire” competition, giveaways, and Island Time samples to patrons aged 21 years and older, and the family-inclusive event is free and open to the public.
Currently available in three flavors; Whiskey Mule; Piña Colada Vodka Soda; and Grapefruit Orange Gin & Tonic; the 12 oz. canned cocktails come in packs of four and are available for purchase at the Distillery and available wherever Burnt Church Distillery products are sold in South Carolina and Georgia.
Burnt Church Distillery is located at 120 Bluffton Rd. in Bluffton, SC. Visit burntchurchdistillery.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.