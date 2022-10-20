Island Time Products_copy.jpg

October 20, 2022 - The Burnt Church Distillery will celebrate the launch of their new ready-to-drink cocktail, Island Time, at the Island Time Party on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 4-7 p.m.

The Island Time Party will feature food, games, a steel drum band, yacht rock, an “island attire” competition, giveaways, and Island Time samples to patrons aged 21 years and older, and the family-inclusive event is free and open to the public.

