October 26, 2022 - Beaufort County Stormwater Management hosted a public information meeting Oct. 11 to discuss the $7.5M Shell Point Drainage Improvement Project.
“Drainage in the Shellpoint area has been an issue for decades,” said Julianna Corbin, Beaufort County Stormwater Environmental Engineer. "This well-designed plan will deliver the solutions residents have sought.”
Construction dates are tentative, with some projects beginning Summer 2023. SCDOT maintenance has begun and will continue through 2024.
The project will be funded by Beaufort County Stormwater Utility funds. Two grants that are also being reviewed for approval include a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant by FEMA and a South Carolina Office of Resiliency – American Rescue Plan Act grant.
The improvements will include major drainage repairs, SDCOT right of way maintenance, driveway pipe replacements and culvert replacements. SCDOT maintenance includes cleaning and grading of roadside ditches and driveway pipes within the SCDOT right of way.
Major Drainage Improvement Projects
- Hamrick Drive (Broad River to Shell Point Rec Park)
- Area bounded by Shell Point Road (north)/Hickory Street (east)/Cypress Street and Walnut Street (south)/Broad River Drive (west)
- Dogwood Street Area (including Baynard Road, Morning Mist Drive and Magnolia Street)
SCDOT Right of Way Maintenance
- Broad River Drive from Parris Island Gateway to Dogwood Street
- Shell Point Road from Savannah Highway to Baynard Road
- Baynard Road
- Green Pond Drive
- Palmetto Ridge Road
- Hickory Street from Dogwood Street to Cypress Street
- Walnut Street
- Ashwood Circle
- Hickory Street from Cypress Street to Broad River Road
- Cypress Street
- Magnolia Street
- Dogwood Street
- Baynard Road
- Shell Point Road
- Walnut Street
- Broad River Road – between Hickory Street & Ashwood Circle
- Ashwood Circle - at Broad River Road
- Ashwood Circle – near Whelk Road
- Broad River Road – at Hamrick Drive
- Hamrick Drive – three culverts
- Broad River Road – near 410 Broad River Road
- Shell Point Recreation Pike
In partnership with J. Bragg Consulting, the County has begun public outreach, identified funding and permitting, and outlined a tentative timeline for the drainage improvements.
