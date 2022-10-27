October 27, 2022 - The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department (BCADAD), in partnership with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is again participating in the DEA National Rx Take Back program that allows people to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs. Only pills will be accepted--no liquids and no sharps.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at two locations:
