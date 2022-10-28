October 28, 2022 - The Beaufort County Information Technology Department is currently hosting a cyber-security student internship program with USC Beaufort. Student interns are now getting real-world experience working as IT security analysts with Beaufort County.

The internship program provides a tailored work experience that meets local governments' current and future workforce needs. The USCB cyber-security students had prior experience and brought skills to the internship that fit well with the County's overall cyber-security initiatives. The program includes expectations of a strong work ethic, communication, interpersonal, and computer science\cyber-security skills. Each intern will receive periodic performance reviews as well as peer reviews.

