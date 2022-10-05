October 5, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the $25.2 million sale of the 118,440-square-foot, grocery-anchored Bluffton Shopping Center in the dominant coastal submarket of Bluffton, South Carolina, which is just five miles from Hilton Head Island.
JLL represented the seller, Jaz Development, LLC, and Serota Properties acquired the asset.
Built in 2017, the 99-percent-occupied Bluffton Shopping Center is anchored by Aldi, the 6th largest grocery store chain in the world, as well as the PGA Tour Superstore and Hobby Lobby. Additional tenants include First Watch, Tropical Smoothie Café, Sleep Number, Aspen Dental, The Spirited Hand and Boutique Nails.
Situated at 1121 to 1135 Fording Island Rd., Bluffton Shopping Center benefits from the approximately 60,000 vehicles per day that pass along Fording Island Road, the only artery on and off Hilton Head Island. The center is home to the last grocer before entering the island. The property is also just 20 miles from the Port of Savannah, which has recently been named the fastest growing port in the United States. Additionally, The property is located within an affluent market with an average household income of $105,976 within a five-mile radius.
The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton, Managing Director Brad Buchanan, Senior Director Tom Kolarczyk and Associate Andrew Kahn.
JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.
