Bluffton Shopping Center.jpg

October 5, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the $25.2 million sale of the 118,440-square-foot, grocery-anchored Bluffton Shopping Center in the dominant coastal submarket of Bluffton, South Carolina, which is just five miles from Hilton Head Island.

 JLL represented the seller, Jaz Development, LLC, and Serota Properties acquired the asset. 

